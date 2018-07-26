The long life of the best-selling Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang, the most popular two-door sports car in the world, has been in continuous production since it was first introduced 54 years ago. Ford recently raised more than a few eyebrows when it said it was going to stop making most sedans and compact cars. But it's holding on tight to the Mustang.

This is in no small part because Mustang is practically a brand unto its own. It reliably delivers. It can be bought for little more than $20,000, or more than $50,000. It can be sold to rental car agencies or to racing enthusiasts. It remains one of the most easily modifiable cars — there is a vast ecosystem of aftermarket parts suppliers and shops that will work on the car.