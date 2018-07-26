Mark Cuban says this skill will be critical in 10 years, and Elon Musk agrees

Research shows that one million U.S. jobs are expected to disappear by 2026 and one-third of U.S.workers could be jobless by 2030 — all due to automation.

And workers in the U.S. are ill-prepared for this impending shift, says billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he warns that jobs that are currently viewed as safe could be displaced in a matter of years.

To remain competitive in the future job market, Cuban says that employees will need one critical skill: the ability to think creatively.

“I personally think there’s going to be a greater demand in 10 years for liberal arts majors than there were for programming,” Cuban tells Bloomberg.

Why? Because when the data is already being “spit out” for you in industries like finance or tech, he says, companies will want employees who are “freer thinkers” and can bring a “different perspective” to the information.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a similar view. When seeking innovative and creative solutions to large scale problems, Musk asks that his employees use the first principles method, in which you boil information down to it's most basic idea and "reason up" from there.