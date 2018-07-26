Trump says he will be happy with a GDP number with a '4' in front of it

President Donald Trump is talking up Friday's second-quarter gross domestic product release, saying he would be content with U.S. economic growth of about 4 percent or more.

"Somebody actually predicted today, 5.3. I don't think that's going to happen — 5.3. If it has a 4 in front of it, we're happy. If it has like a 3 but it's a 3.8, 3.9, 3.7, we're OK," the president said Thursday during a speech about trade at a steel facility in Illinois.

The government releases GDP numbers on Friday morning. The CNBC/Moody's Analytics GDP survey rapid update showed tracking estimates dipped to 4.1 percent growth after Thursday's economic reports.

The White House typically has not talked about economic data points before their release, but the Trump administration has recently broken with that tradition. White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Thursday to expect a "big" GDP figure, but added that he had "no knowledge" of the data at the time of his interview with Fox Business Network.

Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. has the "best financial numbers on the Planet." In June, he tweeted about an hour before the monthly jobs report, saying he was "looking forward" to what ended up being a strong reading for May.