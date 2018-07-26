Under Armour sales top expectations on momentum overseas

Under Armour on Thursday reported second-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as the company saw international sales surge, building on a pattern from previous quarters and showing signs that investments overseas are paying off.

Under Armour shares were up more than 7 percent in premarket trading on the news.

The sneaker maker's revenue came in at $1.18 billion, up about 8 percent from a year ago and above expectations for $1.15 billion, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters.

"We are making progress toward our transformation of running a more operationally excellent company while amplifying the power of the Under Armour brand," CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based retailer has struggled to keep momentum going in the U.S., a market ripe with competition but also a handful of recent bankruptcies by sporting-goods businesses. Under Armour's revenue in North America was up just 2 percent in the latest quarter, while international revenue jumped 28 percent. That included a 31 percent increase in sales in Europe, and a 34 percent jump in Asia.

Hurt by a slew of investments both in its direct-to-consumer business and expansion outside of North America, Under Armour's net loss widened to $95.5 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $12.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the sneaker maker reported a loss of 8 cents, in line with analysts' estimates.

"The athletic space in the US is showing signs of improvement, as promotions normalize and the innovation pipeline strengthens, but Under Armour still faces several challenges," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez said.

Those include "less sophisticated product segmentation, a consumer shift toward streetwear/fashion vs. performance, much greater exposure to apparel than footwear, and increased competition in the U.S. market," she wrote in a recent note to clients.

Looking to the full year, Under Armour is now expecting to incur roughly $190 million to $210 million of pre-tax restructuring and related charges, up from a prior forecast of $110 million to $130 million.

The company said net revenue should be up roughly 3 to 4 percent — with sales in North America dropping a low-to-mid single digit percentage, and international sales rising more than 25 percent in fiscal 2018.

Under Armour shares are up about 48 percent so far this year, closing Wednesday at $19.74. The retailer has a market capitalization of roughly $8.8 billion, compared with Nike, which has a market capitalization of $124.4 billion.

