US and EU trade agreement lacks specifics and fails to eliminate issues with China 

U.S. President Donald Trump called it a "very big day for free and fair trade" but his meeting with the EU has failed to provide concrete details on how both sides will fix their differences over trade, analysts said.
Trump received Jean-Claude Juncker, the chief of the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, Wednesday to discuss trade issues given a recent deterioration in their relationship. The White House shook the EU by imposing steel and aluminium tariffs at the start of June and by threatening new duties on its car industry — a key engine for the European economy.