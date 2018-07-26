US and EU trade agreement lacks specifics and fails to eliminate issues with China 

In a joint press conference, both leaders promised to work towards zero tariffs on non-auto industrial goods; to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products and soybeans.

They also agreed to reform the WTO and that the European Union will buy more liquefied natural gas from the United States. Most importantly, they agreed to not impose new tariffs on one another while they work together on these issues.

"The U.S.-EU agreement to negotiate tariff reductions and to increase U.S. exports to the EU represents an incremental de-escalation of trade tensions between the two sides and lowers the risk of new U.S. tariffs on auto imports, at least in the near term," Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday.

The bank added, however, that "the news is not uniformly positive."

"The lack of specifics in today's U.S.-EU announcement raises the possibility that the negotiations could falter at a later stage, as U.S.-China negotiations did earlier this year."