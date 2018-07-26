Tech stocks are expected to slip during the course of Thursday's session after social media giant Facebook published quarterly results that underwhelmed investors. Reporting earnings after the bell, Facebook saw its global daily active users and revenue fail to hit market forecasts. Shares fell more than 20 percent in after hours trading, with the group saying it expected revenue growth rates to be lower than the year before, particularly in the second half of 2018.

The results come just months after the company was seen dealing with data breaches and scandals concerning fake news. Consequently, investors will be paying close attention to technology stocks on Thursday, to see how they react to Facebook's latest update.

Switching focus to what's coming up in today's session, even more big names are set to issue financial results. Out of the slew set to report, Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Comcast, Mastercard, McDonald's, American Airlines Group, Hershey and Under Armour are expected to issue their earnings before the bell.

Meantime, Amazon.com, Intel, Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Discover Financial, Electronic Arts, and Expedia will report after the bell.

On the data front, jobless claims, and advance economic indicators are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed's manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

This comes a day before U.S. gross domestic product data is due.