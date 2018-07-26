Watch: President Trump participates in jobs roundtable in Iowa after farm bailout 

[This stream is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a roundtable discussion about employment and workforce development in Iowa on Thursday, two days after his administration announced $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by tariffs.

The visit, the president's third to Iowa since carrying the state in the 2016 election, comes two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence visited. While in Cedar Rapids, Pence said that Trump's tariff plan would work out "in the long term," according to the Des Moines Register.

Trump's farm bailout has been met with mixed reactions in the state, which the Iowa Farm Bureau says is home to almost 90,000 farms. Farming is an economic engine in Iowa, and decreasing prices for soybeans have hit the bottom lines of agricultural workers, amid fears that the damage could spread to other parts of the economy.

Dubuque is represented in Congress by Rep. Rod Blum, who is thought to be one of the most vulnerable incumbents heading into the November midterms. On Tuesday, Blum said in a post on Twitter that he supported Trump's "efforts to help farmers who will bear the brunt of short term retaliatory tariffs as better trade deals are consummated."

Trump's visit to Dubuque County comes just a week after a devastating tornado ripped through the town.