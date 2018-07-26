Winklevoss twins bitcoin ETF rejected by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a proposal by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini, for the first-ever cryptocurrency ETF.

Last year, the SEC disapproved an application for the "Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust" but in June the group submitted a proposed rule change. Among other arguments, the agency said in a release Thursday that it did not support the Winklevoss's argument that bitcoin markets, including the Gemini Exchange, are "uniquely resistant to manipulation." It also highlighted issues of fraud and investor protection.

The U.S. financial watchdog has yet to approve a cryptocurrency-based ETF. It published a letter in January pointing to "significant investor protection issues that need to be examined" before sponsors can offer these funds to retail investors.

The announcement could pour cold water on the idea of a bitcoin ETF being approved any time soon.

Bitcoin soared two a two-month high above $8,300 this week, partially because of rumors that the SEC could approve a similar trading vehicle as early as August. While they need to address one proposal by August 16, based on the agency's denial of other ETFs, it could be multiple months before a meaningful announcement.

VanEck and SolidX have filed a joint application for a bitcoin ETF, which was published for comment on July 2. According to Dodd Frank rules, the agency needs to take action within 45 days of the publication of that proposal, which falls on August 16.

This week, the agency SEC delayed deliberations on five other bitcoin ETFs filed by NYSE Arca, Inc. Asset manager Bitwise joined the list of hopefuls on Tuesday, and filed for an ETF that would track a basket of cryptocurrencies.