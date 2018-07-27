Asian shares set to rise; Facebook drops in mixed session on Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed overnight, with technology taking a beating after Facebook reported a miss in second-quarter revenue after the market close on Wednesday. Shares of the social media giant dropped 18.96 percent, suffering their worst day ever, on the back of those results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 percent, or 112.97 points, to 25,527.07, notching its third consecutive session of gains. Other U.S. indexes finished in negative territory, with the Nasdaq Composite recording its worst day in around a month, falling 1.01 percent to 7,852.19, and the S&P 500 edging down by 0.3 percent to end at 2,837.44.

Over in Europe, stocks rose in the last session, supported by waning concerns over trade after talks between the U.S. and European Union. The pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.87 percent and the German DAX outperformed, rising 1.83 percent.

On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. was making progress on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and hoped to secure a deal in the near future.

Meanwhile, the euro stumbled overnight after the European Central Bank kept its policy unchanged on Thursday. The euro traded some 0.7 percent lower at $1.1640 at 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

The fall in the common currency saw the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of peers, firm to last stand at 94.750 as investors awaited the Friday release of second-quarter U.S. GDP due during U.S. hours.

Corporates in the region due to report results include Yahoo Japan, ZTE, Kia Motors and SK Innovation.