Ballmer's education set him on the path to success from a young age: He was the valedictorian of his high school class, graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and got a job as an assistant product manager at Proctor and Gamble. After working there for two years, Ballmer went to Stanford Graduate School of Business to get his MBA but, less than a year into the program, Ballmer decided he wanted to leave and join Microsoft.

"My dad said, 'What the heck is software?' and my mom said, 'Why would a person ever need a computer?'" Ballmer recalled in an interview with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein on the July 18 episode of "The David Rubenstein Show." "They said, 'OK, OK, we hear you, but if it doesn't work out, you'll go back to business school right?' And I said 'Right,' and I never came back."