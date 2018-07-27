Cohen asserts Trump knew about 2016 meeting with Russians before it happened: NBC News

U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney asserts that the president knew about a 2016 meeting between Russians and his campaign staffers in Trump Tower before it happened, according to NBC News.

Citing a knowledgeable source, NBC reported that the attorney, Michael Cohen, says that President Trump was told in advance of the meeting by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, NBC said.

President Trump's current attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told NBC that "Michael Cohen is not credible."

"Michael Cohen can't be believed unless it's corroborated five times," Giuliani said. "I talked to the president about this at length before as well as other witnesses and it's not true. Why would you expect it would be true from someone like Cohen? A lawyer who would tape their own client is a lawyer without any character."

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.