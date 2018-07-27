Whether its an established brand or a start-up, independent makers of headphones and speakers have a big challenge pushing their products in a crowded marketplace.

Major tech companies like Apple and Amazon can manufacture and sell audio products cheap, because they are such a small fraction of their overall product revenues. For instance, Amazon made its Echo Dot available for $34.99 on its annual Prime Day this month. Separately, Apple’s EarPods are free with an iPhone; the next pair costs only around $30.

The product landscape — and the dominance of the bigger brands — means that independent audio product makers have their work cut out for them in trying to generate sales and forge loyalty with consumers. Recently, CNBC spoke with a few of these smaller brands, to get an idea of how they persuade buyers to ditch audio products made by big technology competitors.