Facebook says it's getting close to yanking several InfoWars pages

Several Facebook pages tied to Alex Jones, including the official pages for Infowars and Alex Jones himself, are close to being removed from the platform for violating its community standards multiple times, a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC.

Pages operated by Infowars still remain active because they had not hit the undisclosed threshold violations. The Facebook spokesperson told CNBC the Infowars pages are getting close to that threshold, but would not say specifically how many more infractions would be necessary to pull them.

Jones' personal account was temporarily banned from Facebook Thursday for 30 days after it was found responsible for uploading four videos that went against community standards. The clips were posted on different pages operated by Infowars and Alex Jones. Jones had previously been warned he could be blocked by Facebook for other infractions, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

One of the removed videos shows a man shoving a child on the ground to "prevent liberalism," while another discusses drag queens in a crude fashion and suggests they are child sexual predators. Another suggests Muslim people have "conquered" Europe, and will kill everyone and sexually assault women.

These same four videos were also removed earlier in the week by YouTube, which also barred Jones from live streaming for 90 days.

Jones defended the videos on Twitter, saying they were "critical of liberalism." Infowars was not immediately available for comment.

When a post is determined to be factually false, Facebook's current policy is to reduce the number of times it shows up on News Feeds. However, the company will still remove content that incites violence. It also boots people from its platform that have a history of violating its community standards, though it does not publicly state how many "strikes" a person or Page has to get for that to happen.