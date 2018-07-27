Loup Ventures' Gene Munster expects a 'divergence' in FAANG stocks over the next 6 to 12 months

We'll see divergence in FAANG in next 6-12 months: Munster 56 Mins Ago | 03:02

Large-cap tech stocks as a whole may not be as safe of a bet for investors going forward, leading analyst-turned-venture capitalist Gene Munster told CNBC on Friday.

"I think we're going to see in the next six to 12 months a divergence in the FAANG," the founder of Loup Ventures said in a "Squawk Alley" interview. "Specifically, companies like Netflix and Facebook are going to kind of fall off."

"Obviously, Facebook and Netflix will be successful companies," Munster said, adding Facebook in particular is taking the right steps to "clean things up" after its data privacy scandal.

The term FAANG, refers to Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

Munster spoke a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1 percent, hit by a plunge in Facebook. The social network posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report. Shares of Facebook were down slightly midday Friday.

Netflix's stock was 1.2 percent lower Friday. The stock sank last week after it missed its subscriber addition projections for the first time in five quarters.

However, Munster sees a different path for Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon, saying the "outperformance" in the technology sector will be drive by those three stocks, particularly Apple.

On Thursday, Amazon reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, although revenue did come in below Street forecasts. It's profit topped $2 billion for the first time as the technology giant saw increasing benefits from its cloud and advertising businesses.

Munster said Amazon is entering a different phase of growth, calling it's a long-term bet as it enters different sectors.