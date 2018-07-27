It's been more than three years since GM re-entered the midsize pickup truck market with two cars, the GMC Canyon and its twin, the Chevy Colorado. To keep things fresh, GM later added a diesel model of the Canyon for the more heavy-duty users out there.

After a week with the most high-end model -- it's called the Canyon Denali -- with a diesel engine, I'm sold on the GMC Canyon. It's comfortable, confident and capable, but it's hard to make a case for why someone might want the diesel version.

Here's what you need to know about it.