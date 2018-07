Amazon shares rallied after the e-commerce giant reported a second-quarter profit that doubled Wall Street's expectations.

Amazon's stock jumped more than 4 percent in premarket trading Friday.

"Amazon continues to perform at a level well-above its mega cap internet peers," Barclays said in a note.

"In a critical time, Amazon's stellar sales and burgeoning margin expansion helped decouple it from its FANG peers," said Nomura Instinet.

