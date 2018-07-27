Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in every US state

To be among the top 1 percent of U.S. earners, a family needs an income of $421,926, a new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds.

However, the threshold varies significantly among states. In Connecticut, for example, you need an annual income of $700,800 to be in the 1 percent. In New Mexico, you need $255,429.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold — the average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.

Read on to see just how much your household would have to pull in to join the 1 percent club in every U.S. state.