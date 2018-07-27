VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in every US state

To be among the top 1 percent of U.S. earners, a family needs an income of $421,926, a new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds.

However, the threshold varies significantly among states. In Connecticut, for example, you need an annual income of $700,800 to be in the 1 percent. In New Mexico, you need $255,429.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold — the average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.

Read on to see just how much your household would have to pull in to join the 1 percent club in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $297,564

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $743,644

Mobile, Alabama

Alaska

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $400,017

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $910,059

Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $331,074

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $882,657

Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $331,074

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $864,772

Hot Springs, Arkansas

California

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $514,694

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.69 million

San Francisco, California

Colorado

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $458,576

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.26 million

Connecticut

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $700,800

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $2.52 million

Hartford, Connecticut, is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, with a projected $2.7 billion deficit for the new fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Delaware

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $340,770

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $869,461

Wilmington, Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $598,155

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.86 million

Washington, DC

Florida

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $417,587

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.54 million

Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.

Georgia

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $371,811

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $995,576

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

Hawaii

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $310,566

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $797,001

Oahu, Hawaii

Idaho

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $314,532

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $829,268

Boise, Idaho

Illinois

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $456,377

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.41 million

Chicago, Illinois

Indiana

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $316,756

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $804,275

Downtown Indianapolis

Iowa

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $331,572

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $788,419

West Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $375,344

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.03 million

Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $274,818

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $719,012

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $318,393

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $814,386

Shreveport, Louisiana

Maine

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $303,897

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $655,870

Portland, Maine

Maryland

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $445,783

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.14 million

Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $582,774

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.90 million

Boston, Massachusetts

Michigan

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $328,649

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $917,701

Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $443,118

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.19 million

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

Mississippi

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $254,362

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $580,461

Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi

Missouri

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $326,839

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $944,804

St. Louis, Missouri

Montana

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $321,849

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $855,976

Helena, Montana

Nebraska

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $363,310

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $945,869

Lincoln, Nebraska

Nevada

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $341,335

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.35 million

Las Vegas, Nevada

New Hampshire

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $405,286

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.13 million

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $588,575

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.58 million

Jersey City, New Jersey

New Mexico

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $255,429

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $615,082

Albuquerque, New Mexico

New York

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $550,174

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $2.20 million

New York, New York

North Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $343,066

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $902,972

Charlotte, North Carolina

North Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $445,415

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.08 million

Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $334,979

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $858,965

Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $333,139

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $932,520

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oregon

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $358,937

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $908,898

Beaverton, Oregon

Pennsylvania

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $388,593

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.10 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $346,657

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $928,204

Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $318,463

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $761,185

Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $407,406

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.13 million

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

Tennessee

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $332,913

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $947,021

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $440,758

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.34 million

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

Utah

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $374,467

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.06 million

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

Vermont

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $321,969

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $816,579

Burlington, Vermont

Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $425,144

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.11 million

Richmond, Virginia.

Washington

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $451,395

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.38 million

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

West Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $258,078

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $535,648

West Virginia Capital Building.

Wisconsin

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $349,905

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $964,358

Madison, Wisconsin

Wyoming

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $405,596

Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.9 million

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

