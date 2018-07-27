Iranian commander to Trump: ‘If you begin the war, we will end it’

A top-ranking commander of the Iranian special forces issued a direct threat to President Donald Trump over the outcome of war between the two countries.

Major General Qassim Soleimani, who leads a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, has been quoted as stating that if the U.S. attacks Iran it "will destroy all that you possess."

The outburst is seen as a response to Trump's tweet warning Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to "never, ever" threaten the U.S.

According to reports citing the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Soleimani said Thursday that it was "my duty to respond to your threats," before adding "Talk to me, not to the president (Rouhani). It is not in our president's dignity to respond to you."

The commander then engaged in the sort of language likely to worsen relations between the United States and the Islamic republic.

"We are near you, where you can't even imagine. Come. We are ready."

"If you begin the war, we will end the war. You know that this war will destroy all that you possess."

The report added that Soleimani derided the U.S. president for using the language of "night clubs and gambling halls."