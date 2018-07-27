How making 'Redneck Boot Sandals' became this former sheriff’s full-time job

They're cowboy boots. They're sandals. They're ridiculous.

And yet, in 2012, when then 25-year-old Scotty Franklin of Springfield, Missouri wore his boot sandals to a party, a fellow guest wouldn't stop pestering him to buy them. Franklin had taken a pocket knife to a pair of old cowboy boots, cutting the front into thongs and leaving the tall boot. He wore them as a bit of a goof. But when the man eventually upped his offer to $150, Franklin wondered, did he have something here?

"I think maybe alcohol had something to do with his purchase," a laughing Franklin tells CNBC Make It about taking the boots off his feet and selling them for cash. But after other friends started asking Franklin to make them boot sandals, he set up a Redneck Boot Sandals Facebook page to post samples and began contracting the work out to local cobblers.