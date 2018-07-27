"It's tough enough with married couples who get divorced. For individuals, they have to protect themselves."

Unmarried couples should have a meaningful conversation sooner rather than later about how the house will be split and who will pay for what, Shmulewitz said. "When they have that discussion it can be very revealing of how strong that relationship is," he said.

The easiest way to sort out these logistics is through a handshake, but couples would be wise to get their the agreement in writing (most real estate lawyers can draw up these agreements). It can also be specified on the deed that, say, one partner owns 70 percent of the house and the other owns 30 percent.

Taylor, the homeowner in Connecticut, decided to have a legal document drawn up in case their relationship went south.

It specified that since she had contributed more than her boyfriend to the house's down-payment, she would also receive more of the house's value should they break up. They also agreed to switch off making their monthly mortgage payments. "I never thought we'd have to use it," Taylor said. "It was more of a worse-case-scenario piece of mind."