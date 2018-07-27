Meg Taylor and Phillip Mitchell started dating in 2014. Within a few weeks, people were joking that they acted like a married couple. But they weren't ready to walk down the aisle.
They were, however, ready to become homeowners.
The couple bought a five-bedroom brown house with a bright red door in Glastonbury, Connecticut, where they had grown up. “We are definitely committed to each other; it didn't matter which one we did first,” said Taylor, 28, referring to getting married or buying a house.