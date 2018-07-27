These were ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ star Tom Cruise’s first jobs as a kid

Tom Cruise has been one of Hollywood's biggest box-office draws for more than three decades.

Cruise — who is currently starring in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," the movie franchise's sixth installment — is also known to be hardworking; he reportedly broke his ankle during filming of this movie, which is in theaters on Friday. Cruise, 56, who famously performs many of his own stunts, was hurt while attempting to jump from the top of one building to another during a chase scene shot in London.

"I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do [the stunt] again so just got up and carried on with the take," Cruise said in an interview in January, explaining that he managed to finish filming the scene before getting medical attention for the injury, which ended up shutting down production of the movie for three months in 2017.

The story, and Cruise's insistence on performing his own stunts even as he nears 60, is an example of his famous work ethic. It's something that dates back to his childhood, the actor has said.

"I've always had a work ethic," Cruise told Playboy in a 2012 interview. "I've had paying jobs since I was about eight years old — cutting grass, raking leaves, paper routes, selling Easter cards and Christmas cards."

One of the reasons why Cruise might have started working at a young age is that money was tight in his childhood home. Cruise (whose real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother) was born in Syracuse, New York, but his family moved frequently — first to Canada, when his electrical engineer father landed a job in Ottawa, and then back to the U.S. after Cruise's parents got divorced when he was in the sixth grade.