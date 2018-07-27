Ever wondered what it's like to work at Amazon or Microsoft?

Manny Medina is a guy in the know. He's one of a growing number of Seattle-based techies who has jumped between the two. And while both companies share a reputation as industry pioneers, he said the experience showed him some stark differences that set them apart.

"If you want to get a job at either Amazon or Microsoft, of course you need to be technically-minded and be able to see how your work applies across the business. But both companies take quite different approaches to that," Medina told CNBC Make It.

Amazon, where Medina started out his career in the Web Services team in 2003, takes a bottom-up approach to business, looking at the minutiae and small, incremental wins, he said. Microsoft, meanwhile, works from the top down and focuses on the overall end goal.

"Amazon stresses over pixels and Microsoft obsesses over strategy," noted Medina, who left Amazon for Microsoft's business development team in 2005.