Meet the elite firefighters who parachute directly into wildfires

"I've been told by every doctor you won't come back," Lind recalls. "They told me you won't walk right again. You won't walk without a cane." And yet, he does.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average firefighter earns $49,080. Lind tells CNBC he grosses quite a bit more than that — roughly $85,000 a year. But he doesn't do it for the money.

"I've yet to work with a firefighter who does it for the money," Lind says. "I think it's important that we protect the natural resources that we have." For Lind, what ultimately boils down to are the people.

"I love my job because of the kind of people I get to work with. Everyone I work with has my back. I work hard to have their back. How could I not love working for a job where it's got people like that in it?"

