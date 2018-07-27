Top VC Deals: Grubhub buys LevelUp, GlaxoSmithKline backs 23andMe

ClassPass CEO: We're launching our 'footprint' all over the world 9:36 AM ET Tue, 29 May 2018 | 03:50

ClassPass raised $85 million in fresh funding to fuel the company's international expansion. New York-based ClassPass sells memberships that allow customers to attend fitness classes at a wide variety of participating gyms or studios. The company intends to hop across the pond to the United Kingdom and on into Asia, launching in 20 new countries by the end of 2019.

Cogito, a start-up whose software analyzes voices to help call center workers resolve customers' needs more effectively, raised $37 million in fresh funding. Goldman Sachs Growth Equity led the round. Earlier backers OpenView Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures also participated.

ScandIt raised $30 million from GV and NGP Capital for technology that gives any smart device-- from tablets to drones and wearables-- into a scanner. The company's computer vision system can read bar codes, text, and recognize different shapes and images.

Space-tech venture LeoLabs a series A round of $13 million led by Airbus Ventures and WERU Investment. The company is building a network of radars that can track small debris and satellites in low-Earth orbit, in addition to its existing low-Earth orbit mapping systems.

Blavity, a digital news organization with a target audience of Black millennials, raised $6.5 million in a round led by GV (Google's venture arm) joined by Comcast Ventures, Plexo Capital and Baron Davis Enterprises.

-CNBC's Meg Tirrell, Jordan Novet and Chloe Aiello contributed reporting.