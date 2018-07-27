Stocks rise on strong US economic growth

Stocks opened higher on Friday as Wall Street pored through strong economic data and the latest batch of quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17 points, with Verizon outperforming. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent as consumer discretionary climbed more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4 percent, led by gains in Amazon.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter, in line with analyst expectations. That's the fastest rate of the growth since the third quarter of 2014 and the third-best growth rate since the Great Recession.

In recent days, White House officials have been indicating the reading will be strong. "You're going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said ahead of the release.