Watch: President Trump takes a victory lap after strong GDP number

President Donald Trump is expected to give remarks at the White House on Friday, shortly following an especially strong gross domestic product growth figure for the second quarter.

Before he spoke, he touted the data point on Twitter.

The 4.1 percent GDP number matched expectations from a survey of Reuters economists and was boosted by a surge in consumer spending and business investment.

During a campaign-style speech Thursday at a steel mill in Granite City, Ill., Trump had said he would be happy if the latest figure started with a "4."

The event also follows a tweet storm from the president on Friday knocking special counsel Robert Mueller and Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Trump was responding to recent reports that Mueller's probe is examining Trump's tweets as part of an obstruction-of-justice inquiry, as well as Cohen's reported assertion that Trump knew about a June 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russians.