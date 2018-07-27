Where you put your rainy day fund matters

When the air conditioning unit that Melissa Perry, 25, and her husband relied on needed to be replaced suddenly, they were proud that they didn't have to put the purchase on a credit card or use a payment plan.

The young couple was able to dip into their "rainy day fund" and cover the total cost of the new unit and installation.

"It was 'cool' to pay in full," Perry said. "We did feel accomplished."

Having an emergency fund should be an important financial consideration for any household. But there is more planning to make the most of your money than just budgeting to save an extra cushion.