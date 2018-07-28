Most of us do not look forward to our annual physical. It's something to be endured, rather than enjoyed.

But that could change, if Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City has its way.

Over the past few years, Mount Sinai has been incubating a program called Lab100 that aims to reinvent the health checkup. The idea is to incorporate the latest consumer technologies, like virtual reality and 3-D body scanners, while maintaining a close relationship between the patient and their practitioner.

Lab100 hasn't launched yet to the general public, but the team of doctors, designers and researchers behind it invited me in to give it a try. So earlier this month, I spent a few hours at the clinic to get an assessment of general health, and interviewed the team behind it.

Here's how it went down: