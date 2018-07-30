10 industries where recent grads can earn $100,000

Jobs: 16,747

Best city: San Francisco (1,848 jobs)

Unsurprisingly, Ladders found that the tech industry offered the most high-paying jobs for workers with less than five years of experience, and that San Francisco was home to the most opportunities.



"The easiest route [to making six figures] is major in computer science or engineering," Marc Cenedella, CEO and Founder of Ladders tells CNBC Make It. "The return on going into tech and being a technologist are extraordinarily high. We're still only graduating about 40,000 computer science grads in the country and the demand relative to the supply is extraordinarily out of balance."

Beyond the tech sector, most of the top industries were best represented in New York City. The Big Apple was ranked the top place for high-paying jobs in fields like healthcare, marketing and finance. Overall, WalletHub estimates that there are as many as 3,080 six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience in New York.

New York is also a top-notch choice for workers at other experience levels, too — Ladders estimates that there are around 30,782 six-figure jobs currently available in the city.

And while these numbers seem awfully promising, they are the exception to the rule. Most young people with less than five years of experience aren't living the six-figure lifestyle. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median earnings for Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 is closer to $40,000 a year.

