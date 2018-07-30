    ×

    Chipotle falls more than 3% after closing restaurant over reports of customer illnesses

    • Chipotle closed down one of its restaurants in Powell, Ohio on Monday after several reports of customers becoming ill.
    • At least nine people suffered from symptoms including nausea and fever after eating at the restaurant.
    Chipotle has closed down one of its restaurants in Powell, Ohio for the time being after several reports of customers becoming ill. The company's stock fell nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading.

    "Our protocols identified a handful of illness reports at one restaurant in Powell, OH," Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow told CNBC. "We acted quickly and closed this single restaurant out of an abundance of caution and we are working with the local health officials to reopen this restaurant as soon as possible."

    Three reports covering nine individuals were posted on the crowd-sourcing website Iwaspoisoned.com between Sunday and Monday, according to Business Insider. Customers detailed various symptoms including vomiting, nausea and fever.

    During an inspection last week, the local health department found that the restaurant was not maintaining its lettuce and beans at proper temperatures, according to Business Insider's report.

    Chipotle plans to reopen the restaurant Tuesday, conditional on approval by the health department, which confirmed to Business Insider that the restaurant is under investigation but did not provide any additional details.

