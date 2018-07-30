Cramer flags the 'clear winners' of earnings season: AMD, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet   

Several standout companies are already taking their places as the "clear winners" of earnings season, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday as stocks stayed under pressure from technology-driven weakness.

First on his winners' list was semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices, which delivered a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report on Thursday, July 26.

Echoing his earlier comments about AMD surpassing its rival Intel for the first time ever in a host of categories, the "Mad Money" host applauded AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, for engineering a turnaround that helped her company achieve double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for four quarters in a row.

"First, she fixed the company's tattered balance sheet, then she began bringing in new talent, engineers who shot not for the moon, but for the stars," Cramer said. "Bravo."

Shares of AMD hit a new 52-week high on Monday, closing up 2.53 percent at $19.42.

Cramer's second winner was Microsoft, which beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations thanks to its gaming, personal computer, standard operating systems and LinkedIn businesses.

"But the star of the show was Azure, Microsoft's cloud business," he said. "While it's tough playing catch-up to Amazon, this company has totally reinvented itself. Not too long ago everyone presumed Microsoft's best days were behind it. Nope, not anymore."

CNBC reported on Sunday that Microsoft's cloud is becoming more competitive with leading players like Amazon and Alphabet, according to recent data. Microsoft's stock closed down 2.15 percent on Monday, settling at $105.37 a share.

Cramer also couldn't discount Amazon and Alphabet's earnings successes despite the obituaries being written about FANG, his acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

Tech investors grew antsy on Monday after a difficult week for shares of Facebook, which missed analysts' earnings expectations. Facebook lost roughly $120 billion of market value last week following its report.

"I know we've been seeing 24-hour, wall-to-wall coverage of the death of FANG. Can we stop that? And Facebook was really terrible — I said that — but that story obscures the fact that these two companies are doing incredibly well," the "Mad Money" host said.

He applauded Amazon's money-making prowess, noting that its revenue came in lighter than expected because the company "can't even hide" how much it makes anymore, so it's spending on new growth drivers. The e-commerce giant's stock was down 2.09 percent at Monday's close, trading at $1,779.22 a share.

Alphabet impressed the Street by beating the estimates for its advertising business and putting forth real earnings prospects for its autonomous driving arm, Waymo, he said. The Google parent's Class A shares slid 1.82 percent on Monday, closing at $1,230.04.

"There are lots of other winners that I'm really slighting here, but the ones I just mentioned have been the stars of the show so far," Cramer said. "They're the best places to go as the market tumbles in confusion over who's guilty and who's innocent in this rapidly eroding earnings season."