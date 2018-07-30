Investors worry US 'visas to millionaires' program may soon be overhauled

One of the key criticisms about the program is that it was created to direct investment into rural and high-unemployment areas that struggle to get capital and create jobs. Instead, according to Grassley, “big moneyed Manhattan interests” have abused the program.

“The original intent of the EB-5 program was not to develop five-star hotels in Manhattan,” said Brandon Meyer, a partner at Fakhoury Global Immigration. “It was intended for the manufacturing sector, but has instead become the source of funds for real estate developers.”

The EB-5 program works through regional centers that are authorized by the government to raise money from foreigners and direct it to projects that fulfill the criteria of employing at least 10 people. If investments go to "targeted employment areas" — those American neighborhoods that are rural or have high levels of unemployment — then they need only amount to $500,000. If they are in other parts of the country and still fulfill the employment criteria, then investments need to total at least $1 million to be eligible for a green card.

“There are lot of ways for developers to work within the law, which is what they are doing to figure out places within New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco that qualify as targeted employment areas,” said Vivek Tandon, founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS, an advisory firm specializing in EB-5 visas.

“We are funding two projects in Manhattan, a Marriott hotel and a commercial office tower, both are half-a-million-dollar investments only," he added. In other words, investors are paying for a new hotel in the heart of America's financial capital while reaping the benefits of investing in a "high-unemployment" area.

One businessman involved in wooing EB-5 investors, Vikram Kumar of AVG America Investments, said that the scheme would be less appealing if it did not allow for funds to go to major cities and were instead relegated to rural areas. "A hotel in Alabama is less likely to succeed than a hotel in Miami," he said.

Another problem is fraud. Unscrupulous lawyers, fly-by-night consultants and project developers who either run away with their clients' money or use it for personal use have stained the program, experts on EB-5 visas told CNBC.

Meyer, however, dismissed those concerns, saying: “A lot of the talk about fraud is, though, overblown. There is no more fraud in EB-5 than on Wall Street."