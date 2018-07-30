Tech stocks will regain losses, say financial advisors, so buy during the dip

Even as tech stocks continue to plummet, buying during the dip might be a good idea, say financial advisors.
"I get back to the basic question: Are you going to be spending more time on these platforms or less," Dennis Berman, managing director in financial advisory at Lazard, said on "Closing Bell" Monday.
"You might argue that you're going to be spending less time than before," Berman told CNBC. "But proportionally, ... in terms of your overall time spent, just go on the subway, go on the street. What's everyone doing? They're not looking up. They're looking at their phones. That's all they're doing."
Still, market watchers have been on edge as tech stocks continue to fall. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 1.37 percent lower on Monday to 7,630, with Twitter as its biggest loser, falling 8 percent. The Nasdaq's losses represent the biggest three-day loss since March.
Other FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet, formerly known as Google) also closed lower. Facebook was down 2.1 percent, after falling 20 percent Thursday. That drop, following the second-quarter earnings report, was the biggest loss for any company in stock market history.