Having successfully fought a legal battle to make sure the British parliament was included in the process of triggering Brexit's Article 50, businesswoman Gina Miller is seen as a divisive figure.
Yet for the transparency campaigner and a founder of wealth management firm SCM Direct, Miller continues to fight for what she believes in — even when death threats are thrown her way.
Speaking at the AllBright's FoundHER Festival in London this month, Miller talked about the threats she's received following her involvement in the Brexit process and why it's important to speak out about what you believe in.
During the onstage conversation, Miller said that the negative online content she has received didn't have nearly as much of an emotional impact as the offline content did.
"(For) somebody to send a letter with a first-class stamp and write pages and pages of the most disgusting text, to draw me being killed," she said.