Heineken cuts full-year margin forecast after lower-than-expected first-half profit

Brazil weakness and strong euro are behind cut to guidance: Heineken CEO 1 Hour Ago | 03:54

Heineken NV, the world's second largest beer maker, cut its guidance for full-year margins on Monday after reporting first-half earnings below market expectations.

The brewer of Heineken lager, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider forecast that its operating margin would decline by 20 basis points, compared with a previous forecast of 25 basis point increase.

The Dutch brewer, whose Heineken lager is the top seller in Europe, said that this was because of a higher-than-expected negative translational hit from currencies and a larger dilutive effect of its expanding Brazilian operations.

Heineken Chief Executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer described the Brazilian effect as "good and bad news," speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.