Three options strategies for the week: July 30

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan recommends a collar strategy in Apple.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw recommend a bearish call spread in Tesla.

Mike Khouw recommends a put spread in Square.

Trader disclosure: On July 27, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Options Action" were owned by the "Options Action" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Dan is long IWM aug put spread. Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Bearish on TSLA.