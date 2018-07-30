Giuliani also addressed the president's claims that Mueller has conflicts of interests. On Sunday, the president wrote in a post on Twitter that Mueller has "conflicts of interest" with respect to Trump, citing what he called a "very nasty & contentious business relationship."
Asked about that claim on CNN Monday, Giuliani declined to elaborate, and said that Mueller should "stand up and be a man."
"He has the conflict, not the president," Giuliani said, explaining why Trump should not have to defend his claim. "I can't tell you" what the conflict of interest is, Giuliani said. "I'm not sure I know exactly what the conflict is. I have a good idea what it is. It's one that would have kept me out of the investigation."
Trump has reportedly fixated on an allegation that Mueller ended his membership at the Trump National Golf Club in 2011 after a dispute over the club's fees. Mueller's team has said that there was no dispute. Trump has also repeatedly claimed that the Mueller probe is being led by Democrats. Mueller and his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, are Republicans.
Giuliani's remarks came a day before Manafort goes to trial in Virginia over charges stemming from Mueller's probe.
Earlier this month, Mueller obtained an indictment against 12 Russian nationals for hacking into computers belonging to the Democrats during the 2016 election. The Russians were charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes, among other violations.
So far, the special counsel has made nearly 200 criminal charges against 35 defendants, according to a CNN tally. Five individuals have pleaded guilty.
The special counsel is examining potential improper ties between the president's campaign and Russia. He's also reportedly examining whether the president has obstructed justice. Rosenstein told the president that he was not a "target" of the investigation, Bloomberg reported in April.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.