President Donald Trump's attorney Rudolph Giuliani asserted Monday that "collusion is not a crime," and declared that the president was "absolutely innocent."

"I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime," Giuliani said in an interview on Fox & Friends. "Collusion is not a crime."

The president has repeatedly denied there was collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As recently as Sunday, the president took to Twitter to repeat the claim.

"There is No Collusion!" the president wrote, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's attack on the election.

Giuliani expanded on his remarks in an interview with CNN. "The hacking is the crime," Giuliani told the network. "The president didn't hack."