Wall Street is still under pressure as July draws to a close

President Donald Trump called on Congress to enact sweeping immigration reform, including a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and threatened a federal government shutdown if Democrats refused to back his proposals. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that the political network funded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, Freedom Partners, is unveiling the latest phase in a multi-million-dollar campaign against import tariffs implemented by Trump.

* Charles Koch, network send GOP a message: We're happy to back Democrats who share our policy goals (CNBC)

* BMW will hike prices on 2 US-manufactured SUVs in China to cope with tariffs (Reuters)

Trump told talk show host Sean Hannity that he could imagine the economy growing at 8 or 9 percent — just hours after the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that GDP rose 4.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.



* New York Times publisher chides Donald Trump over 'fake news' claims (USA Today)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, said in New York she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court for at least five more years, according to CNN. She has already hired law clerks for at least two more terms.

The trial of Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, will begin this week. Manafort's financial crimes trial, the first arising from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, will center on his Ukrainian consulting work. (AP)

The death toll from a Northern California wildfire rose to five with the discovery of remains believed to be those of a missing elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren. More than 38,000 people remained under evacuation orders Sunday around the city of Redding. (Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that American Express' (AXP) foreign-exchange unit for more than a decade recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices.

The board of CBS (CBS) will be discussing misconduct allegations today against CEO Leslie Moonves, according to multiple reports. Those allegations came in a New Yorker magazine article, followed by a statement from Moonves that he regretted making some women uncomfortable by making advances.

A system-wide computer outage at American Airlines resulted in a brief nationwide halt Sunday for the company's flights. American's outage ranged across U.S. cities, with customers complaining of delays from Chicago to Minneapolis. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is partnering with food delivery platform Ele.me for deliveries in China, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. Ele.me is controlled by Chinese online retail giant Alibaba (BABA).