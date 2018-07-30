Why you’ll still have a hard time saving money, even if you get a raise

If you were hoping a raise would help you pad your emergency fund, prepare to be disappointed.

That's because your brain has learned to prioritize earning more money over saving it, according to a recent study from a team of neuroscientists at Cornell University.

"There's this implicit blame that people aren't working hard enough and that the lack of savings is a reflection of work ethic," said Adam K. Anderson, associate professor at Cornell University's College of Human Ecology and co-author of the report.

"But the data suggest that while people work a lot and work hard, saving is a problem," he said.

Indeed, roughly 55 million people have nothing saved for an emergency, according to Bankrate.com.

That's no surprise considering that wage growth has been tepid.

Further, workers are grappling with an array of competing priorities, including repaying their student loans and saving for retirement.

Here's how your brain is also keeping you from putting money away.