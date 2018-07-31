Apple is set to report earnings after the bell Tuesday, just as the tech sector witnesses a deep sell-off across other tech giants such as Amazon, Netflix and Facebook.



"We continue to recommend Apple," Baird senior research analyst Will Power told CNBC in early July. "That's our top big-cap pick. I do think there's further upside here."

IPhone sales numbers will take center stage, as usual, but Apple's services division is also becoming a big business for the company. Investors will also get a better sense of whether the pricey iPhone X remains popular. Here's what eight experts had to say about Apple ahead of earnings.