Apple beats estimates with $3.74 billion in revenue from wearables, home products

Apple reported $3.74 billion in revenue from its "other products" division, which includes sales of Apple Watches, iPods, home products and more, beating Wall Street estimates for its third quarter. The company's stock rose about 2 percent after hours on a strong quarter overall.

That's 37 percent more that the $2.74 billion in revenue Apple reported in the year-ago quarter, but about 5.3 percent less than last quarter. Apple's third quarter ended June 30.

Wall Street analysts were predicting revenue of $3.67 billion, according to StreetAccount, down from the $3.95 billion Apple reported last quarter. The division's revenue tumbled about 28 percent between its first and second quarters. This time last year, revenue slid 4.8 percent between quarters.

The "other products" category includes wearables, like AirPods and the Apple Watch, accessories and smart speaker HomePod, which launched in February.

After a troubled release, HomePod sales initially surged before slowing to place Apple's smart speaker squarely behind competitors Amazon and Google, Bloomberg reported.

The Apple Watch, on the other hand, has continued to hold the lead in the the wearables market. In June, market research group IDC reported Apple was still the single biggest vendor of wearable devices with a 16.1 percent market share that grew 13.5 percent year-over-year. At WWDC in June, Apple announced a suite of new features coming to the Apple Watch, including new exercise functions, podcast support and predictive features for Siri.