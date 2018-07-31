Asian shares slip after US tech drops; Bank of Japan ahead

Meanwhile, the Kospi shed 0.17 percent, with declines seen in automakers, financials and retailers.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, with the index last trading lower by 0.01 percent as gains in financials and telecommunications were offset by declines in consumer and information technology stocks.

U.S. stocks declined on the first trading day of the week, with sharp falls in major tech names contributing to the Nasdaq Composite's 1.39 percent drop for the day. The tech-heavy index closed at 7,630 on Monday and has recorded a three-day decline of 3.86 percent, its largest since March.

So-called FANG stocks, referring to a group of large-cap technology sector shares, turned in a poor showing on Monday: Netflix led the declines and dropped 5.7 percent, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet fell around 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively, and Facebook lost 2.1 percent in the wake of its quarterly results and guidance disappointing last week.

Other U.S. indexes saw slimmer losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.57 percent, or 144.23 points, to close at 25,306.83 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 percent to 2,8202.6.

Central banks were top of mind for investors, with the Bank of Japan concluding its two-day policy meeting later in the day. Reports had emerged earlier that the central bank could modify its policy in order to make its program more sustainable.

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, meanwhile, was due to begin its own monetary policy meeting on Tuesday U.S. hours, with a decision due on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to keep rates steady at the end of its meeting.

Earnings were also a highlight for markets in the region, with Samsung Electronics among the notable names reporting. The smartphone and chipmaker reported second-quarter operating profit came it at 14.9 trillion won (around $13.4 billion), topping the company's own projection of 14.8 trillion won, according to Reuters. Revenue for the quarter came in at 58.5 trillion won, mostly matching an earlier forecast. Samsung shares were down 0.54 percent in morning trade.

Other corporates reporting results on Tuesday include Standard Chartered and Nintendo.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, last traded at 94.336. Against the yen the greenback was mostly steady at 110.95 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN.