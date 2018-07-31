CNBC'S BRIAN SCHWARTZ: STEVE BANNON’S FIERY THREAT TO CANDIDATES: ‘YOU TAKE KOCH MONEY, IT’S GOING TO BE TOXIC’

Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon warns Republicans against accepting support from the widely influential Koch political network.

"You take Koch money, it's going to be toxic. We are going to let people know that if you take Koch money there's a punishment," Bannon tells CNBC in an exclusive interview.

Bannon's threat comes hours after President Donald Trump fired back at the Koch network, which has intensified its criticism of the administration's policies in recent days.

Brian Schwartz | @schwartzbCNBC

Steve Bannon has a warning for candidates supported by the conservative Koch political donor network – just ahead of crucial midterm elections this fall.

"You take Koch money, it's going to be toxic. We are going to let people know that if you take Koch money there's a punishment," Bannon, the former chief White House strategist and Trump campaign chief, told CNBC in an exclusive interview. "If you take money from people who are against the president and are looking to put a knife in the back of the president, you are going to pay."

The strategist declined to elaborate on what the punishment will look like. The Koch network traditionally backs Republican candidates, but has recently said it is open to backing Democrats who favor the group's policies.

Bannon's threat came hours after President Donald Trump fired back at the Koch network, which has intensified its criticism of the administration's policies in recent days. A Koch-linked group unveiled an ad buy targeting Trump's hard-line trade policies during a weekend summit.

While the billionaire Kochs favored Trump's tax cuts and deregulation, their political organization has taken aim at the president's immigration and tariff policies. The group also criticized $1.3 trillion spending bill the president signed earlier this year.

Bannon, in an interview with Politico that ran over the weekend, had urged the Kochs to "shut up and get with a program" in backing Trump's agenda in this fall's midterm elections. But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up his already-heated rhetoric.

"Let's start holding the Kochs accountable. It's a con job and they are a total scam," Bannon said Tuesday. "They are promoters and it's a total Ponzi scheme. They never raise as much money as they talk about and no one ever knows who their donors are."

James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch network, responded to Bannon's criticism in a statement Tuesday.

"We are focused on uniting the country to help remove barriers that are preventing people from reaching their potential, and we look forward to working with anyone to help people improve their lives," Davis said.