    ×

    CNBC News Releases

    CNBC'S BRIAN SCHWARTZ: STEVE BANNON’S FIERY THREAT TO CANDIDATES: ‘YOU TAKE KOCH MONEY, IT’S GOING TO BE TOXIC’

    Steve Bannon's fiery threat to candidates: 'You take Koch money, it's going to be toxic'

    • Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon warns Republicans against accepting support from the widely influential Koch political network.
    • "You take Koch money, it's going to be toxic. We are going to let people know that if you take Koch money there's a punishment," Bannon tells CNBC in an exclusive interview.
    • Bannon's threat comes hours after President Donald Trump fired back at the Koch network, which has intensified its criticism of the administration's policies in recent days.

    Brian Schwartz | @schwartzbCNBC

    Steve Bannon has a warning for candidates supported by the conservative Koch political donor network – just ahead of crucial midterm elections this fall.

    "You take Koch money, it's going to be toxic. We are going to let people know that if you take Koch money there's a punishment," Bannon, the former chief White House strategist and Trump campaign chief, told CNBC in an exclusive interview. "If you take money from people who are against the president and are looking to put a knife in the back of the president, you are going to pay."

    The strategist declined to elaborate on what the punishment will look like. The Koch network traditionally backs Republican candidates, but has recently said it is open to backing Democrats who favor the group's policies.

    Bannon's threat came hours after President Donald Trump fired back at the Koch network, which has intensified its criticism of the administration's policies in recent days. A Koch-linked group unveiled an ad buy targeting Trump's hard-line trade policies during a weekend summit.

    While the billionaire Kochs favored Trump's tax cuts and deregulation, their political organization has taken aim at the president's immigration and tariff policies. The group also criticized $1.3 trillion spending bill the president signed earlier this year.

    Bannon, in an interview with Politico that ran over the weekend, had urged the Kochs to "shut up and get with a program" in backing Trump's agenda in this fall's midterm elections. But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up his already-heated rhetoric.

    "Let's start holding the Kochs accountable. It's a con job and they are a total scam," Bannon said Tuesday. "They are promoters and it's a total Ponzi scheme. They never raise as much money as they talk about and no one ever knows who their donors are."

    James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch network, responded to Bannon's criticism in a statement Tuesday.

    "We are focused on uniting the country to help remove barriers that are preventing people from reaching their potential, and we look forward to working with anyone to help people improve their lives," Davis said.

    A sharp divide

    Bannon said he doesn't believe the widely influential Koch organization is as powerful as it used to be. His political operation, he said, will go on a "continual pressure" campaign against the Koch network, its donors and any candidate who accepts money from the organization.

    "We are going to find out who they [the donors] are. We are going to identify people who the Kochs back. We're not just going to sit there and allow them to destroy the Trump presidency," Bannon said.

    The outrage from Trump and Bannon came after Koch network officials told financial backers at a summit over the weekend that they are no longer committed to solely backing Republican candidates in this year's congressional midterm elections. The group said it is leaving the door open to potentially supporting Democrats who support their policy initiatives.

    "I know this is uncomfortable," Emily Seidel, the chief executive officer of Americans for Prosperity, told a group of donors on Sunday. "If you are a Democrat and stand up to [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren to corral enough votes for financial reform that breaks barriers for community banks and families, you're darn right we will work with you."

    Charles Koch himself told that he hopes to see people in power who will back policies that will "move toward a society, mutual benefit, equal rights, where everybody has the opportunity to realize their full potential." He added: "I don't care what initials are in front or after somebody's name."

    On Monday, the network announced that it wasn't planning to back Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in a race Republicans see as a prime opportunity for a Senate seat pickup.

    Bannon said the Koch network has received everything it has wanted from the Trump administration, including comprehensive tax reform, business deregulation and conservative Supreme Court judges, including the recent nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. Yet, he said, none of that matters to the Kochs because they didn't support Trump during the election.

    Bannon stays on Trump's side

    Bannon's threats Tuesday were the latest example of the former chief strategist pushing the president's agenda despite being on the outside of the administration. Bannon left the administration nearly a year ago after run-ins with the president's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, Trump economic aide Gary Cohn and others.

    Bannon's relationship with Trump took a bad turn in January, when author Michael Wolff published his tell-all book "Fire and Fury." In the book, Bannon called a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russians "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." He also claimed that investigators were "going to crack Don Jr. like an egg on national TV."

    That was enough to get him pushed out at Breitbart, where he had returned after his White House ouster. One of the conservative website's key financial supporters and an ally of Trump, Rebekah Mercer, turned on Bannon during the controversy over Wolff's book.

    Bannon, meanwhile, has said that he keeps in touch with people in Trump's circle, but he doesn't speak with the president himself.

    About CNBC:

    With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

    CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

    CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

    Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.