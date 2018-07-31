Five ways freelancers can make it easier to get paid

Getting paid as a freelancer? It's the best. Nothing like that feeling when your payment arrives, and it's yours, all yours (at least till tax time).

But also: getting paid as a freelancer? The worst. Where's the money?

Paper checks bear some of the blame. "It's surprising how many clients still pay by hard-copy check, which can easily add another week to the payment process," said Tanya Roberts, vice president corporate marketing at Bill.com in Palo Alto, California.

More than three-quarters of small and medium-size businesses still use checks," Roberts said. The figure comes from the site's recent survey on payment methods. Bill.com surveyed 1,494 of its freelancer and consultant site users online in May.

Slightly more than half the survey respondents said it takes too long to get their money.

"Very interesting, because at the same time, media reports that the gig economy is gaining momentum," Roberts said. "In 2020 gig workers are expected to make up 50 percent of the workforce."