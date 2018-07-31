Cardi B bought a $500,000 Lamborghini in cash—here's why experts agree with her choice not to lease

Although half a million dollars is far more than the average person can afford to spend on a car, experts do back Cardi B's decision to buy, not lease. Jay Leno, car aficionado and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," advises against leasing. So does financial expert and former CNBC host Suze Orman.

"I always think it's better to buy a car," Leno tells CNBC. "Everyone seems to lease now. Everyone thinks you can write off this and write off that, and to a certain extent, you can. But at the end of the lease, you don't have anything."

The comedian and former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" prefers own assets outright. "I don't carry debt. I own everything. I own my buildings. I own my cars. That way, if it ends tomorrow, I know what I've got," he says.