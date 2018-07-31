Cardi B bought a $500,000 Lamborghini in cash—here's why experts agree with her choice not to lease

While lease payments are typically cheaper per month than loan payments, they still add up over time. Once you pay off your auto loan, you eliminate a fixed monthly cost and won't have to worry about a car payment until you buy again. If you're still leasing, that's another check you continue to write every month.
Like going out to eat all the time, small individual payments can become huge annual costs.
If you're debating which option is best for you, take the time to deliberate and weigh the pros and cons. And before signing up for an expensive lease, consider Orman's advice and ask yourself, "When do you buy what you can afford versus what you need, when what you need is less than what you can afford?"
