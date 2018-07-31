Many Americans buy travel insurance for international trips. How to know if it's right for you

The ability to get their money back if a trip is cancelled was the top reason cited by 88 percent of those respondents.

Other reasons for opting to insure include protecting the cost of their trip; concerns for their personal health or the well-being of their family; the length of time before the trip commences; and recommendations by friends or family.

Those sentiments come as AAA members are insuring more expensive trips. In 2017, trips that were insured by AAA members were about 18 percent more expensive than the year before.

Because travel insurance policies vary, you will want to do your research, said AAA spokeswoman Julie Hall.

"It's not necessary for every type of vacation," particularly when it comes to more local domestic destinations, Hall said. "Find the policy that you are looking for the type of vacation you will be taking."

Travel insurance can help cover those unexpected — and inconvenient — situations that can crop up when you're far from home.

That includes flight delays and cancellations, lost luggage, medical emergencies and health issues.

And it can even help you in advance of your trip if your job or income suddenly fall flat before you even get to your destination.

While travel insurance may protect you, it helps to think ahead to prevent common travel mishaps before they happen.