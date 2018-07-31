Morgan Stanley: The biggest sell-off since February is coming and it's going to hit the average investor hard

Morgan Stanley believes the dramatic drops in some high-flying technology stock this is month is further evidence the stock market will go lower.

"From our vantage point, the weaker earnings beat from several Tech leaders and outright misses from Netflix and Facebook were simply additional support for our [defensive] call," chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson said in a note to clients Monday.

And the average investor could suffer even more this time around, Wilson said.

"We think a coming correction will be biggest since February, although it could very well have more of a negative impact on the average portfolio if it is centered on Tech, Discretionary, and small caps," the note stated.

On Thursday Facebook shares dropped 19 percent, a day after it reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales and daily active user numbers, resulting in the biggest one-day market value loss for a single U.S. stock in history. Netflix shares declined 14 percent so far this month through Monday after the streaming giant missed subscriber expectations for its second-quarter on July 16.

Wilson noted the relative valuation between growth and value stocks was only higher during the dot com bubble. He also cited how the 10-year return disparity between the Russell 1000 Growth index over the Russell 1000 Value index is at its 96th percentile since 1980.

"Large Cap Growth stocks have outperformed US Large Cap Value stocks by an almost unprecedented amount over both the recent past and prior decade," he said. "Fighting momentum is a difficult game but when you time it right, it can very profitable. We think one of those times is now for Growth shifting to Value."

The S&P 500 fell more than 10 percent from its highs in late-January through early February as investors reacted to a stronger-than-expected jobs report and wage number, sparking concerns over future rising interest rates.

In comparison, the market so far this month is down about 1.5 percent from its high on July 25 through Monday. The strategist reiterated his 2,750 12-month target for the S&P 500, representing 2 percent downside to Monday's close.

Wilson reaffirmed his overweight ratings for utilities, energy, industrials, and financials sectors, which should outperform in a more difficult market environment, he said.