Procter & Gamble reported quarterly earnings that topped analysts' expectations on Tuesday, though fell short on sales.

The revenue miss is likely to do little to allay concerns of of investors regarding continued shrinking market share amid increased competition from private label brands and upstart companies. The maker of everyday household goods like Pantene, Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper reported net sales of $16.5 billion, less than the $16.54 billion anticipated by Wall Street analysts.

It reported organic sales growth, which strips out the impact of currency and other adjustments, of 1 percent, less than the 2.3 percent anticipated by analysts.

Shares of P&G were down 2 percent in pre-market trading.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted earnings: 94 cents per share vs. 9 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $16.50 billion vs. $16.54 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

P&G has to lower the prices of some of its brands, like Gillette razors, as new competition from the likes of the Dollar Shave Club, among others, has siphoned away customers.

CEO David Taylor in April reassured analysts concerned about its shrinking market share, saying it is not "business as usual at P&G."

The Cincinnatti company announced the acquisition that month of Merck's consumer health business for about 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), broadening P&G's portfolio of health-care brands that includes Vicks, Prilosec OTC and Pepto-Bismol.

The deal was the company's first major transaction since activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board after a bitter proxy battle. Peltz critiqued P&G for dwindling market share, lack of innovation and weak sales.

He has also pushed for P&G to simplify its structure by reorganizing from 10 business units into three. Peltz told reporters in June the idea is "under very serious consideration."

The company's fiscal year ends June 30.

This story is developing please check back for updates.

