Popular investing apps that let you trade for free, or next to nothing

Broker commissions and other fees can cost frequent traders hundreds of dollars each year — thousands, in some cases. And oftentimes the assistance you get for that money is negligible. Full-service brokerages range from 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent of a trade's total value. And annual maintenance fees of 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent of the assets can add up even quicker.

Even discount brokerages, like Etrade, carry fees that are higher than some people's comfort zones. (You'll pay $6.95 for fewer than 30 trades a quarter and $4.95 for 30 or more per quarter.) But there are alternatives — some of which waive fees entirely and others that charge very minimal ones.

Of course, you'll need to find a trading solution that works best with your investment strategy and finances. Fortunately, there are an ever-growing number to choose from. To find the one best suited for you, determine how deep down the investing rabbit hole you want to dive. Are you willing to research the stocks you buy and trade, or would you rather rely on a preselected portfolio? Do you plan on investing regularly, or is this just an experiment? And how much are you prepared to invest initially? Carefully read the terms and features of each app before committing to it, and don't be afraid to cash out and try a different one if you don't feel your needs are being met.