What's in a name? For neighborhoods, a name might just indicate a certain level of wealth, according to a new report from Porch.

For its study, Porch, a platform that connects people with home improvement professionals, analyzed words in the names of neighborhoods with the highest average household incomes in America.

Overall, high-earning households are nestled within neighborhoods that give a nod to luxurious landscapes, like "hill," "island," "oaks," "acres" and "beach."

The top 10 words in neighborhood names with the highest average household income, according to Porch's study, are: